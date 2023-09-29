The winds will be whipping across Kansas today, gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times with sustained speeds between 15 and 30 mph.

The strong south breeze helps to push temperatures into the 90s for most. Temperatures generally run about 15 degrees above normal for today.

Fire danger will be elevated especially for areas west of Wichita through today.

Storm chances will begin out west tomorrow as a storm system begins to nose into western Kansas, but it will take until about Tuesday for storms to move farther east toward Wichita.

A strong storm system will move across Kansas beginning Tuesday, which will shove colder air in and put an end to this unseasonable warmth.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.