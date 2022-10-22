Saturday sunshine allows us to heat up quickly. Temperatures turn downright hot again by the afternoon. We will all push into the 80s and a few spots will even climb over 90 degrees.

A few of our communities could actually break daily high records this afternoon.

Winds remain elevated on Saturday, mainly in south central and eastern Kansas. This has prompted Fire Weather Warnings through Saturday evening for a few counties. It is best to not burn regardless of where you are at this weekend. Fire Weather Watches are in place for western Kansas already for Sunday.

With winds potentially gusting up to 30 mph today, and 40-50 mph on Sunday, fires will get out of hand incredibly quick. Our ground is horribly dry so there is ample fuel for wildfires in place.

A High Wind Watch is in place for southwest Kansas with the threat of gusts reaching 60 mph.

Temperatures climb toward 90 degrees again on Sunday out ahead of our next approaching cold front. Notice some dramatic changes on the way for Monday and Tuesday.

With the cold front swinging through, our rain chances increase. A few storms form along and ahead of said front could bubble up Sunday evening.

There is a small window for a cell or two to be on the stronger to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has painted a slight risk from Salina and points northeast. Still, a marginal risk is in place farther southwest.

Model guidance is in good agreement to allow showers and storms to become more widespread Sunday night into Monday. This band will likely be from southwest, central into eastern Kansas. Northwest corner of the state misses out on most of this.

The system pulls from the area on Tuesday. A straggling shower is still possible in southeast Kansas.

Cool fall air fills in next week. We will watch for another system Thursday into Friday. This just looks to be some spotty light showers as of now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 63 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears