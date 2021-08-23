Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot days ahead without much moisture

A few showers and storms to the north have survived the night. Most of the rain will be out of the area by mid morning.

Much of the day ahead will be dry and partly cloudy to mostly sunny but it will also be hot and humid. Highs will not have any trouble heating up into the upper 90s and 100s. Heat indices could reach 103 to 106. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 7pm for a few of our Central Kansas counties.

By the evening there is another storm chance to the north and west but it is slim and looks pretty isolated. A Marginal Risk of severe weather in the region includes our Nebraska counties. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

A storm or two will try to linger into the overnight to the northwest. Most of us will experience a dry and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday starts dry but a shower or storm may try to skim our northernmost counties early in the day.

Highs will jump right back up to the upper 90s and 100s. After Tuesday, we will gradually lose a degree or two day by day but there is not much relief in sight. We may have to wait until early next week before high temperatures dip down closer to normal.

As heat and humidity persist, there will not be much rain to cool us down. There will still be some slim chances during the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours to the north and west. Wichita may not see any raindrops at least until we get into the weekend.