Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot for the foreseeable future, slim weekend storm chances

We are already starting the day warm with most sitting in the 70s.

Mostly clear skies will be found throughout the state, with a few clouds from time to time, as well as a pop-up afternoon shower or storm.

Once that sun comes up our temperatures will quickly rise. We can all expect upper 90s and even a few triple digits by this afternoon.

Also note, it is going to remain humid across the eastern half of Kansas, but the western half should see a shot of drier air.

Smoke should not be as noticeable in our atmosphere. It looks to be confined more to our north and west for Saturday.

A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend. We have a very weak boundary setting up across the state, and this looks to be the focus area for some very isolated activity. Those mainly up north and along I-70 look to have the best chance for a pop-up storm or two on Saturday afternoon and evening, but one of those storms could sneak south toward the Wichita area.

Should not be much of a problem and our severe potential looks very low. Same thing for Sunday, a few pop-up showers and storms are possible throughout the state. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, just keep an eye on that radar.

Otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with hot afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Our overall pattern is favoring hot temperatures as we head through most of the 7 day forecast. We can expect mid to upper 90s as we wrap up the month of July.

Our extended temperature outlook is looking above average as well for a good chunk of the Midwest and plains states. Precipitation chances look low after Monday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears