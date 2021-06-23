Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot, humid and windy ahead of a stormy turn before the weekend

The temperature keeps turning up! Today is a day filled with more humidity and stronger winds. Wichita made it into the 90s once again. With the humidity factored in, the heat index topped 100°+.

The greatest concentration of moisture where dew points are higher is for central and eastern Kansas. Areas out west touched the triple digits but the atmosphere is drier.

Attention this evening will be on the northwest where an isolated storm is possible. Right now, it looks like most of the action will take place in Nebraska overnight and track to the east/southeast into early Thursday morning for northeast Kansas and the Kansas City Metro.

The threat for damaging winds will need to be monitored. The strongest may clip our viewing area to the northeast. Winds will stay elevated as a low pressure system deepens over the state. They will not drop until Friday.

Depending on leftover cloud cover and the track of this rain, this will determine who stays cooler and who will heat up Thursday. I see Kansas heating up through the 90s and the triple digits farther south and west. Heat index values could approach 106° where the humidity is the highest.

New storms will develop out west with another batch of strong to severe storms forming over northeast Kansas by evening. Damaging winds and hail are primary. There is a greater tornado threat near and east of the Kansas City Metro.

Thursday night and Friday night both look unsettled with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The boundary will sink to the south during this time and will be the focus for rain into the weekend.

Some storms could be strong to severe Friday Heavy rainfall is also a concern. Northern, eastern Kansas, and locations near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line favor higher rainfall totals through the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be easier to handle in the 80s over the weekend and into early next week. Humidity levels will also drop as the cold front comes through the region.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman