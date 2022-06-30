A pleasant start to the day will quickly turn hot by the afternoon. We are expecting those temperatures to climb back above average for this time of year. Expect highs to reach the 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase into the evening hours. It will also be a bit windy out of the south.

A weak cold front is lurking to the northwest, and it will eventually approach northwestern Kansas. As it does so, it will fizzle out a bit. Northwestern Kansas winds will switch out of the north, but do not expect much heat relief. That broken boundary will be the focus for a few thunderstorms starting late afternoon and early evening.

Some of those storms could linger into the overnight. We need to watch for a cell or two to become strong to severe. Damaging winds would be the main concern, as well as small hail. This is mainly confined to northwest Kansas and southern Nebraska.

If anything survives the overnight into Friday morning it will be spotty, mainly across north central Kansas.

Then later in the day, a small cluster of storms could bubble up from north central into northeast Kansas. This is going to be more miss rather than hit.

If you do see a storm or two however, we need to watch another marginal risk for a strong to severe cell. Damaging winds and hail would be the main concern for Friday afternoon into the evening.

Spotty and slim storm chances will linger through the upcoming weekend. It is NOT a washout by any means, but if you have any outdoor plans just keep an eye on our forecast and current radar so you do not get caught off guard if there are a few storms in your area.

We are turning toasty through the weekend. It looks like some of our hottest temperatures will be for the Fourth of July holiday on Monday. This will linger through much of next week. Get ready for the heat! It will definitely feel like summer through early July.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 94 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears