Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot temperatures throttle down and rain chances return

Hot temperatures take over to start the work week. Most of us will stride towards to the 90s again this afternoon. Winds will stay out of the south and southwest from 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 at times. Summer surges on strong but there is some relief on the way.

Lows tonight remain comfortable in the 60s across the state with lower humidity levels. This will make for a comfortable night and early Tuesday morning.

Those temperatures throttle down a bit for Tuesday but stay above average in the upper 80s. It is not until Wednesday and Thursday when our temperatures back to the lower 80s and then upper 70s respectively.

Rain chances, cloud coverage and an overall cooler airmass will allow those temperatures to drop. A few sprinkles are possible late Monday across far southwest Kansas, but I am not expecting much from this.

A few more showers are possible again Tuesday afternoon, mainly across the western half of Kansas. We will keep a slim chance closer to the Wichita area. It is important to know that rain chances through Tuesday will be miss more than hit.

A more steady rainfall is possible for Kansas as we head into the second half of the week. Multiple disturbances will roll through the region, bringing rain and storm chances into the early part of the weekend. I think Thursday is the best chance for a good and soaking rainfall.

Aside from a few lingering shower and storm chances into the weekend, our temperatures look to stay comfortable as we start the month of October.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears