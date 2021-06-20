Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot with evening storm chances for Father’s Day, relief follows

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there! Parts of the state had a very active end to Saturday. We saw a line of storms form across Colorado and push through Western KS/Southwest Nebraska and then eventually hug the KS/NE state line as the night progressed. This line of storms had some intense wind gusts associated with it. We have reports from all over the state, but the strongest gusts (up to 85 mph) were across NW and North Central KS.

Father’s Day looks to be hot for most of the state. Those in NW KS will have slightly cooler air in the upper 80s with the rest of us in the upper 90s to near 100.

Dew points hang out in the 60s so another relatively humid day is in store.

Most of Sunday stays DRY and windy with wind out of the S/SW from 10-25 mph with some seeing a North wind from 10-25 mph on the back side of the front. This will help prime the area for thunderstorm development late afternoon/early evening as a secondary cold front pushes through the state.

A few thunderstorms will form along the front mainly across South Central and Southeast KS, including near the Wichita area. I think the best chance for storms sticks with those along and east of I-35.

The Storm Prediction Center has included us in a “marginal” risk for severe weather as of now. The main threat with any afternoon/evening storms would be gusty winds and hail. Don’t cancel your Father’s Day plans, just keep an eye to the sky this evening.

As the front slides through tonight into tomorrow morning we will see a larger area of rain move through the state. Some embedded thunderstorms could be on the stronger to severe side as well. Keep your fingers crossed for a nice soaking rain as we could use it after a hot and dry past week.

Rain moves from northwest to southeast overnight and through Monday morning. Most should dry out by the afternoon with highs only in the UPPER 70s!

Slightly cooler air only sticks around for Monday and Tuesday with southern heat building back in by mid-week. We have another front into next weekend that could help keep our temperatures a bit cooler as well as bring more rain chances by Friday.