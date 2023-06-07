The afternoon pop up storms we’ve had the last few days will be much fewer and farther in between today, with only a few random storms here and there and rain chances at 20% or lower this afternoon. The best odds of seeing a storm will be in southwest Kansas, but storm coverage will still be sparse in that region.

With lots of sunshine through the morning, temperatures are expected to rise to the 90s this afternoon in Wichita for a hot, summery day. Skies will become partly cloudy as afternoon cumulus clouds bubble up, but most of these will not grow into storms.

Tonight, lows cool off to the 50s and 60s.

A backdoor cold front sliding in from the northeast will bring more storm chances back to Kansas beginning tomorrow, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected to develop along the slow-moving frontal boundary. This front will keep rain in the forecast Friday and also into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 67 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.