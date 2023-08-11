Some showers across southern Kansas this morning will continue moving off to the east into the early afternoon, with cloudcover helping to moderate our warmup a bit.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeastern Kansas including Ottawa, Dickinson, and Geary counties until 8pm tonight.

Highs will still be toasty with middle to upper 90s this afternoon, but areas that stay cloudy will see lower temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

With high humidity expected, heat index values will soar into the triple digits, prompting a heat advisory for eastern Kansas and including Wichita.

Another round of storms develops this evening primarily for areas along I-70 from central into eastern Kansas.

Where storms develop, they may line up and train over the same areas for some time, which may lead to localized flash flooding concerns this evening.

Some storms will be severe this evening as storms migrate south, mainly with damaging wind gusts and a few large hailstones.

Additonal storms are expected over the weekend as a slow-moving cold front enters the area. This front will bring storms Saturday and Sunday, with less hot temperatures into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.