Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hotter stretch of days ahead, strong storms possible Saturday

Today marks the start of a hot stretch of days ahead. Highs will easily heat up into the 90s with a few triple digit temperatures possible to the north and west.

90s and even some triple digits will be a common sight all the way through the weekend and much of next week.

Winds will be stronger today too and over the coming days. Due to hot, windy, and dry conditions a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for Cheyenne county in Kansas and Dundy county in Nebraska. The Warning will be in effect from 1pm to 7pm.

Skies will be sunny and dry during the day but an approaching front will start to bring more clouds and a chance of rain back to the area this evening.

A shower or storm will be possible first to the northwest before spreading into a few more of our counties to the north and west after sundown and into the overnight.

Most of these raindrops will fizzle out through the night with warm lows in the 60s and 70s.

A spotty shower could still be around Saturday morning and scattered rain across the area will gradually make a return through midday.

We will need to be weather aware during the afternoon and into the evening. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for a good portion of the area. Storms will blossom along and ahead of the front. Isolated strong to severe storms capable of damaging gusts and hail will be possible.

Conditions between Southwest and Central Kansas will need to be monitored closely. Storms will track to the east and most of the rain will clear out into the overnight.

Another chance of rain will quickly follow late Monday to the north. While rain chances do not look the best there could be rain around at times Tuesday through Thursday. We should be able to shave a few degrees off the heat late next week.