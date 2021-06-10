Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hottest day of the week before Friday cold front

The hottest day of the week is here and it’s very important that we all stay hydrated. Dew points to start the day in the 60s and 70s will make it feel sticky and muggy this morning.

The moisture is visible in portions of Western Kansas where a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued.

Even though only one of our counties (Kay, OK) is under a Heat Advisory, everyone will experience an oppressive combination of heat and humidity.

Highs will be in the 90s but with the humidity factored in it will feel like the upper 90s to 100s. The hottest part of the day will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Storm chances will need to be monitored too even though conditions have been pretty dry. There’s a small chance for a shower or storm this morning through sunrise between Western and Central Kansas.

A chance tonight will be brought on by an approaching cold front. We’ll catch the southern edge of stronger storms farther north. A strong to severe storm will be possible around the Kansas/Nebraska line. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The threat of an isolated tornado will be farther north in Nebraska.

This storm chance to the north will last into Friday morning. Northwest Kansas will start to cool off a bit as lows dip into the 50s. Areas ahead of the front will still be humid in the 60s and 70s.

As the front sweeps through it could spark a storm as far south as Wichita Friday. The chance of a stronger storm capable of gusty winds will shift to the east and include a few of our Central Kansas counties. We’ll have to monitor the potential for new storms to flare back up between Central and Eastern Kansas in the afternoon and evening.

The weekend won’t be as humid but it will still be noticeable. Highs will still be warm in the 80s to 90s too.

A chance of a storm or two will mainly be to the west over the weekend. Saturday looks dry until we get into the evening and overnight. Highs area-wide will dip back down to seasonable 80s by the start of next week. Central Kansas will have to watch out for a shower or storm once this happens Monday.