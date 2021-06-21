Storm Track 3 Forecast: Huge dip in temperatures, heat ramps back up

We have seen multiple waves of thunderstorms across the state of KS in the last 12 hours. Early this morning, a line of strong thunderstorms was moving through Southern KS dropping torrential rainfall. Frequent cloud to ground lightning was also present. While very loud, these storms were not severe but likely caused some ponding of water on local roadways.

This initial strong wave will eventually push to the east/southeast as the morning progresses.

The entire state has scattered showers and thunderstorms to deal with as the cold front finally pushes through the area.

After a very dry and hot week, many could use the rain. Once the front fully passes, afternoon highs will benefit nicely, only in the mid to upper 70s!

This is a welcomed change from near 100 on Sunday. Most of us should dry out late morning into the lunch hour. Clouds decrease throughout the day, but winds stay out of the N/NE from 10 to 20 mph. A stray pop-up storm is possible for North Central KS later in the day.

This cold front will linger a little into Tuesday as well with sunshine and mid 80s. Drier air will also be in place so it will not feel very humid. Our wind will shift to the south and start to pick up for Tuesday afternoon, becoming rather strong from 15-25 mph. This southerly flow sets us back up for hot temperatures to return.



We are back to the 90s by midweek with upper 90s to near 100 by Thursday. It is a relatively dry stretch for the next few days before rain and storm chances return on Friday. Right now it looks like another cold front will help us out with a little weekend relief, but it also brings some storm chances along with it. The pattern looks a little unsettled later in the week so we will keep slight rain chances all the way into next Monday for now.