Another frigid day across the Plains as we try to chip away at the chill. Not much luck as Arctic air is heavy and hard to move.

We have seen an uptick in cloud cover. We are keeping an eye on areas near and East of the Turnpike for a light wintry mix of sleet and freezing drizzle into the evening. For this to happen, we have to overcome dry air at the surface. Due to this increase in cloud cover, temps struggled to reach freezing today.

Overnight temps will be bitter but soon become better.

Clouds will hover overhead Saturday and slow the warming process for much of the state, except the southwest where temps could reach the 60s. The remainder faces highs mainly in the 40s.

Rain showers should stay to our southeast into the overnight, but with increasing moisture, drizzle is possible East of the Turnpike within the KSN viewing area.

Sunday we have a chance for severe weather. The moisture content will be higher for our neighboring states to the south, especially Oklahoma. In the morning, a preliminary strike of showers forms in south central Kansas. These quickly track northeast.

By late afternoon to the evening, storms will develop farther west and cluster into a line.

Damaging winds look to be our primary concern. To a lesser extent, hail. Oklahoma has a higher chance for an isolated tornado or two.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s Sunday and we will maintain this heat into the first half of next week. Winds outside of any storm will also be gusty Sunday. Gusts from 35-45 will be common but gusts in excess of 60 MPH are not out of the question.

The first half of next week brings mild and quiet conditions. Wednesday night, colder air sinks south and wintry weather returns with snow possible in portions of the Plains to end next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 21 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 45 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman