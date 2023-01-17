An impactful system is moving into the Plains.

We will see the door open to its presence after 6 PM as moisture approaches from the southwest.

Rain, snow and ice are part of this system’s plan, just for different folks in different parts of the state through Wednesday.

Where temps are warmer in the East, we will find rain. It will not be a whopper of a storm for rain where a quarter to three tenths of an inch will be common for the KSN viewing area.

Overnight, for areas near and north of I-70, cooler air will clash as this system intensifies. Freezing rain is most likely north of I-70 with an uptick just north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

To the northwest, there will be a sharp gradient where snow will be maximized. Several inches of snow will be possible in the northwest part of our viewing area. Due to the duration and magnitude, snowfall reports of a foot or more cannot be ruled out in this quadrant of this storm system.

Winter weather alerts are posted from advisory level to warning. Greatest impacts from heavy snow will be for the counties in the Winter Storm Warning. Travel will be disrupted through Wednesday and not encouraged for those under the Winter Storm Warning.

Winds will increase overnight through Thursday as this low pressure system deepens on its track through the Central and Northern High Plains. Gusts from 35 to 45 MPH will be possible.

On Wednesday, drier air will shutoff chances for additional rain farther south and east as snow lingers in the northwest.

Temperatures will fall to more seasonable standards the rest of the workweek. Highs will be cool and overnights cold well below freezing across the entire state.

There are two other systems in line to cut a path through the Plains. The next is Friday into Saturday. Moisture at this point does not look that good, but we could see light rain and snow travel by with overcast skies. The storm’s track still needs to be ironed out as it could dive far enough south, reducing our moisture footprint.

The next system early next week looks more potent for rain and snow. We will need to monitor trends as we enter the last full week of January.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman