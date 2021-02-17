Storm Track 3 Forecast: Improving temperatures into the weekend

Today marks the 11th day in a row with temperatures here in Wichita below freezing. The most recent stretch of 11 consecutive days of 32° or colder was in 1983! The longest stretch on record is 24 days from 1895…which we will not break!

The snow that moved in overnight has shifted to the east. As forecasted, heaviest amounts fell east of the Turnpike and especially near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Lighter amounts dropped off drastically to the west toward Wichita.

While it was cold, temperatures have already started the climb! Frozen ground and snowpack will limit how much we warm over the coming days, but highs going forward are much more promising than what we recently have experienced.

Overnight lows will dip into the single digits and lower 10s. Wind chills will be below zero through Thursday morning.

We jump near the lower 30s out west Thursday with widespread 20s under more sunshine.

Friday is the day we will get near/above freezing for much of the region. Clouds will return by the weekend for a limited engagement with a system that produces flurries/light snow for our eastern counties Sunday morning. Otherwise, it looks like we are entering a quiet and warming stretch for several days.

Highs this weekend will be in the 30s with more 40s spread throughout the state. Early next week, the 50s make a comeback. I wouldn’t be shocked to see some 60s in store before February wraps up. The pattern looks to become more active again at the end of next week before temperatures dip for the first week of March.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman