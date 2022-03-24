Winds will pick up across western Kansas which will lead to heightened fire concerns across this part of the state. Winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH will be possible.

The chance for elevated fire weather concerns lingers into Friday for some with Fire Watches in place for portions of north central Kansas starting at noon on Friday and lingering until 9PM. Be aware of outdoor activities through the end of the work week.

Daytime highs are beginning the warming trend as we wrap up the work week and look ahead to the weekend. High pressure is building in which allows for abundant sunshine and warmer air to filter into the region. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s this weekend with the 80s likely into early next week.

Temperatures will cool by the middle of next week as our next best chance for rain returns to the region. Moisture builds throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front starts to make its way into the northwestern part of the state. As warmer air and moisture collide along and head of this frontal boundary, scattered showers and storms will develop Tuesday into Wednesday across the state. We will continue to keep an eye on this system as a storm or two could be stronger, but we still have several days to monitor things and fine-tune the details.

3/24/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 43 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige