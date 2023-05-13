We start our Saturday mild with a few leftover showers in far southeastern Kansas, the rest of us remain dry and partly cloudy.

As we go through the morning, temperatures rise quickly and we will reach the mid 80s in Wichita with 70s across most of western Kansas.

Skies start out partly cloudy but that cloudcover will increase through the day as moisture begins to fill back in overhead. We end the day with mostly cloudy skies and the beginnings of some shower activity moving in from the south.

Showers become more numerous and widespread through the night and into Sunday.

Lows tonight will bottom out in the 50s and 60s.

Mothers Day will be a cloudy day across Kansas as we will have plenty of moisture back in play and a weak low pressure system making its way in from the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely especially across the southern half of Kansas, but chances of rain will be in play for most.

The rain will be a bit hit and miss and there will be some dry hours in the mix too. Severe weather is not looking likely this time around, but with some mild instability a few thunderstorms may have some gusty winds.

Rain chances taper off for a time as we go into the coming work week, but storm chances will return around Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front makes its way into the Sunflower State. This front will encounter moisture in the area and at least some scattered storm activity should be in the area later in the week. Temperatures will remain near and somewhat above average for the coming week.

5/13/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Overcast. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Overcast. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.