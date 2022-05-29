It is a mixture of sunshine and clouds today as temperatures have remained summer-like in the 80s and 90s. As a cold front squeezes in on the region, winds gusting in excess of 45 mph at times will be possible.

The Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 8PM.

We will also need to keep an eye on the fire threat tonight and again tomorrow for the southwestern part of the state. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect until 9PM Monday.

An isolated storm remains possible to the northwest this evening, but the greater severe risk looks to stay into Nebraska.

An isolated strong to severe storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk remains highlighted for southwestern Nebraska tonight.

As this front continues to slide to the south, it will spark more isolated storms across central into eastern Kansas Monday evening. This will not be storms for everyone, but as many may still have those outdoor plans Monday, please make sure you have several ways of receiving severe weather alerts as we wrap up the holiday weekend.

Timing for this isolated activity looks to be between 5-7pm as temperatures start to cool a bit closer to sunset.

If storms are able to bust through this kid on our atmosphere, we will need to monitor for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado. A Slight Risk has been maintained for tomorrow for this severe potential.

This front will continue to the southeast Tuesday presenting another severe risk for damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado for south-central into southeastern Kansas. An Enhanced Risk has been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center Tuesday.

This front will be slow to clear to the south, keeping a severe potential lingering into far southeastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the day to find more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity before the front clears to the south and activity becomes more spotty through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Cooler air starts to spill into the region by the middle of the week. Expect highs to slowly climb into the 80s by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 67 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige