An area of high pressure is shifting to the southeast. Clockwise flow has allowed our winds to return from the south and have been quite gusty.

This is enabling the warming trend and digging us out of the Arctic chill. Elkhart and Liberal made it into the 70s today!

With a system approaching from the west and this high sliding southeast, these systems have worked in tandem to increase our wind flow with gusts from 25 to more than 40 MPH. Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties are under a Wind Advisory Wednesday where gusts from 40-50 MPH are possible.

Overnights will be cold going forward but not as bitter as previous nights under the Arctic influence.

Highs in the 40s and 50s will be common now. Temperatures Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to the 60s. We will have an uptick in cloud cover as the next cold front draws near.

Late Wednesday into Thursday morning, precipitation in the form of rain and snow will approach the west.

Looks like this is digging a touch farther south where a few of our southwest counties will see some snow.

Higher snowfall accumulations are expected over northwest Kansas into southwest Nebraska. The farther north and west you travel, you will run into more snow. Snowfall totals from an inch or two will increase to 2″ to 4″ near and north of Goodland.

Drier air will punch through the Plains and much of Kansas. That said, we might see a few rain showers in eastern Kansas, East of Highway 77, into Saturday. Looks sparse and spotty.

The rest of the weekend will be dry with above average temps. Next Monday into Tuesday, a stronger system moves into the region. Rain and snow are possible early next week. Stay tuned for travel impacts as we get closer. Still a lot to be ironed out including the degree of drier air and the storm’s track.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman