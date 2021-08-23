Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat bakes the area, slight relief in sight

Summer sizzles on! We are in for some dangerous heat this week as highs will favor the 90s and triple digits. Counties in the central and eastern parts of the state are under a Heat Advisory through Tuesday evening. I suspect additional heat advisories will continue this week as areas farther east have higher dew points, making it feel steamier.

We do have a Marginal Risk that is north of our southwest Nebraska counties as a storm or two could reach severe thresholds later this evening. The threat should mainly stay north of the KSN viewing area.

Tuesday through Thursday will be our hottest days this week where even Wichita will be able to hit the century mark. There will not be much relief during the overnights either.

Tuesday night, a few storms will be possible across northern Kansas. Nebraska stands the better shot for more widespread severe weather through mid-week.

More storms, isolated in nature, will develop in western Kansas Wednesday evening. Additional storms will approach our western communities Thursday evening that will cross the state line from Colorado.

The axis for storm formation will shift farther east by Friday evening over central Kansas for another round of rain. Over the weekend, areas north and west are still positioned better than the Wichita area for any storms! The Metro may not get a welcomed drop of rain until Sunday night into next Monday! Given all these opportunities for storms, severe weather cannot be ruled out.

A more potent cold front is on deck for early next week. If model guidance comes to fruition, we could be looking at a milder change that will be pleasant ending August and beginning September! Stay tuned!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman