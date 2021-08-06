Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat builds back into the region

The main weather story for Friday is the intense heat that starts to build back into the region. Most of us are fairly comfortable to start the day, but afternoon temperatures will get hot. We can expect widespread upper 90s and low triple digits across the state with even warmer heat indices. Should see plenty of sunshine with a stronger south breeze.

Our weekend will remain hot, but a few storm chances re-enter the forecast. A few of those storms could pop up near the Kansas and Colorado state line late Friday night, but they do not appear to have severe capabilities.

Saturday morning some showers and storms should move in from out west as a system marches east. This will bring some storm chances to most of the state by Saturday afternoon and night. They look to be pretty scattered so do not cancel those outdoor plans, however, keep an eye to the sky as a few of those storms could be strong to severe.

We could use the rain as the latest drought monitor is painting a moderate drought in parts of the state.

Temperatures stay hot well into next week. Generally, expect mid to upper 90s and low triple digits for many. It is going to stay humid through much of this stretch as well with a strong south breeze.