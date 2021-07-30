Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat continues, slim storm chances, relief follows

Temperatures continues to quickly climb out there today as the sun shines strong. Morning 70s quickly turn to afternoon 90s and even a few 100 degree readings sprinkled around the state.

We have heat headlines in place yet again for Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for our far eastern and northeastern counties in the KSN viewing area. Those in the immediate Wichita area still fall under a Heat Advisory. Regardless, it is going to be a hot and very humid afternoon. Heat indices could reach upwards of 110 degrees. Those out west will benefit from slightly drier air with lower dew points.

A few thunderstorms could bubble up across northeast Kansas this afternoon and evening along a stationary boundary, with most in the KSN viewing area likely staying dry. A storm or two up that way could become strong to severe.

As a frontal boundary moves through on Saturday, we will see a slim storm chance across south central Kansas. It is going to be very hot and humid out ahead of that front however, so expect the heat to linger into the afternoon. A storm or two on Saturday afternoon could be strong to severe.

A few storms could linger into Sunday morning as that boundary remains very slow moving across Southern Kansas.

Relief follows on Sunday thanks to that front. Expect 80s back in the forecast as we head into the upcoming week. Welcomed changes for many.