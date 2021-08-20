Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat coupled with storm chances

A very tropical feel out there today as we have warm and humid conditions in place. While northwestern Kansas will likely only warm to the upper 80s, the rest of the state should generally reach highs in the upper 90s by Friday afternoon.

Dew points in the lower 70s is making it feel downright soupy out. A combination of heat and humidity has prompted a Heat Advisory for a good chunk of eastern Kansas. This does include Sedgwick county. We could see heat indices as high as 105 degrees plus.

This surge of moisture will be a main ingredient for thunderstorm development later on today. As a frontal boundary rolls through, we will likely watch storms develop and push through the state this afternoon and evening.

The greatest risk for severe weather falls across northeast Kansas where a slight risk is painted. A marginal risk, which is slightly lower, falls down toward Wichita and and central/south central Kansas. Main storm threats include hail and damaging wind, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Our severe risk decreases as we head into Friday night. Most of the activity should move east of our area late Friday into early Saturday.

The weekend forecast is warm, but Saturday’s highs should drop to the 90 degree mark. We look to be back in the upper 90s by Sunday.

A few thunderstorms are possible again on Saturday, mainly across southern Kansas. Timing looks like it could be late afternoon and early evening. Coverage should be rather spotty.

This forecast looks downright hot. Temperatures should hangout in the upper 90s for most during next week. Potentially lower 90s return late next week.