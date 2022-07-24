A few random showers are moving through the Sunflower State this morning along an incoming boundary. Those showers will not amount to much and most of us start the day dry. That boundary mentioned before will be the main separation between hot air to the south and more seasonable air to the the north. Expect a wide range in temperatures out there today with lower 90s to lower 100s.

Heat Advisories are in place for south central into eastern Kansas. This is where the most dangerous heat is expected. Heat Advisories will stay in effect until 8 PM.

That boundary stalls out today, helping spark up a few more random showers during the day. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans as this chance remains slim.

Later in the evening and early overnight, we will turn our attention to western Kansas where a larger complex of storms looks possible.

A few of those storms could be on the stronger side. A Marginal Risk is painted for western Kansas for damaging winds and some hail. A brief landspout as also possible.

Embedded with any cell will be torrential rainfall. Right now, an Areal Flood Watch is out for Sherman and Wallace counties through Monday morning. This means that too much rain in too little of time could cause some minor flooding. I know you all need the moisture, so we will see what we can get.

There are many more storm chances through the upcoming week. It is an incredibly unsettled weather pattern in place. This again does not mean it will be a washout at scattered showers and storms take aim at different parts of the state at different times. With that said, we will keep some storm chances each day through Saturday. It looks like quite a few of the disturbances rolling through will come in the evening and overnights. Regardless, we should all be able to tap into at least some moisture this week.

The intense heat FINALLY breaks down. Yes you are seeing that correctly. Temperatures late week should drop into the upper 80s! Before that, southern Kansas bakes in the heat through Tuesday, with those to the north and west enjoying slightly cooler air.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 77 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears