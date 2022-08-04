Showers from this morning did not survive the day long. We will keep an eye on an isolated shower chance near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line this evening with a higher likelihood in the far southwest corner of our viewing area.

We are heading back into Heat Advisory territory Friday with the feels like factor around 105 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure builds back our way enabling air temperatures to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s into the weekend.

Temps climb for Saturday ahead of our next front. This one has some more power behind it. Storms approach the northwest corner Saturday night.

Then the axis for storms will be across northern and western Kansas Sunday. Wichita’s chance increases Sunday night into Monday. Locations ahead of this boundary cook but those behind it will feel much cooler where highs in the 80s will take over.

Storms are possible Monday to the south. Temps at this time drop below average. We do not stay there long before the heat turns up by the middle and latter portions of next week. Rain chances go out the window and we remain dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman