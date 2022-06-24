Temperatures soared this afternoon, especially across southwest into central Kansas. Many spots bumped up to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Our feels-like temperatures climbed to 105 with moderate humidity in place.

We turn our attention to the potential for more storms later this afternoon into the early evening. A few bubble up storms will form in western Kansas, starting off as more miss rather than hit.

By dinner, we could have a complex of thunderstorms. The best chance for stronger to severe storms is going to fall mainly along and north of I-70 into the overnight. Hail and damaging winds will be the main concern, but an isolated tornado up near the Kansas/Nebraska state line is still possible.

Once we get into the overnight, most of the severe potential diminishes. We will just be dealing with spotty generic storms and occasional downpours. This activity should highlight those out west. An isolated shower or storm could survive closer to south central Kansas by early Saturday morning.

We need to watch for in isolated shower or storm during the day on Saturday, but another wave of widespread storms could light up the sky for Saturday evening into Saturday night as our next front rolls in.

This could result in some heavy rain, and stronger storms. The SPC has a marginal risk across south central and southeast Kansas for Saturday afternoon and evening. Hail and damaging winds will be the main concern.

Highs on Saturday will be hot yet again, especially for southern Kansas. Expect the northern/western part of the state to stay on the cooler end in the 80s, with 90s for the Wichita metro. Once the front rolls in, we will all see huge changes on Sunday with upper 70s and lower 80s. Move your outdoor plans to Sunday if possible! Temperatures heat up closer to average by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears