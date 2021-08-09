Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat locks in, storm chances increase

Heat advisories are in effect today and will linger for a portion of the work week due to high levels of humidity and air temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Where dew points are richer, heat indices from 103° to as much as 108° will be common.

This evening, a few storms will develop to the northwest as a cold front approaches. A storm or two could reach severe thresholds within the Marginal Risk area for hail and high winds.

These storms will favor areas near and north of I-70. What develops will track to the East into the overnight and affect north central Kansas. A stray gusty wind report is possible early Tuesday morning.

Some of this activity may try to build back to the Wichita area Tuesday morning, but not have much luck in surviving.

A surface low works into the region Tuesday afternoon. Winds will ramp up along with the heat. Highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s with continued heat indices upwards of 108° possible ahead of this disturbance.

New storms will develop from around Dodge City and ripple to the northeast towards Great Bend/Russell, arcing towards Salina by evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible.

The frontal boundary is still floating around by Wednesday. This will spark another round of storms, some of which could be strong.

We could be looking at more unsettled weather heading into the weekend as the heat starts to slowly back off, providing us with some relief.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman