A random bubble up shower or storm is possible across south central Kansas through midday. Severe weather not expected, but a brief heavy downpour is possible if you are lucky enough to experience one. Aside from that, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state with highs in the 90s and a few in the lower 100s. Those to the north will be slightly cooler.

Heat Advisories are in place today for far south central Kansas near the Oklahoma state line. We have another wave of advisories in place on Friday, which does include more of south central into eastern Kansas. This is because our feels like temperatures could soar as high as 105-110 with ample humidity in place.

Most of us stay dry on Thursday afternoon and evening but we will keep an eye on the Kansas/Oklahoma state line for a random shower or storm. Again this is a for one or two small cells, that is about it.

Due to the ample heat and humidity on Friday, we will keep another super slim chance for a random storm or two in south central Kansas. Unfortunately this is again a few really small pop-up cells. Nothing to get excited about.

The upcoming weekend looks incredibly hot yet again. Most of us will bake in the 90s and lower 100s. Expect some slightly cooler air for a few days next week.

A more potent front does begin to work into northwest Kansas late Saturday into early Sunday however. This will bring the shot at a some thunderstorm activity. The front works from northwest to southeast Kansas through Sunday into Sunday night. It looks like Wichita’s better chance will be later Sunday into Monday for a few showers and storms. We will keep an eye on this.

8/4/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears