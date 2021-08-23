Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat locks in, windy

You can already feel the heat out there. Midday temperatures are soaring. Generally we can see 80s turn to the upper 90s and lower triple digits.

The sun is going to shine very strong this week. Along with high dew points, heat index values are going to soar. With most of the temperatures near the triple digits for a few days, we can expect those feels like temperatures to near 105-110. A Heat Advisory is in place for our northeastern counties until 7 PM this evening.

Winds will pick up out of the south/southeast today. Already seeing sustained winds up to 25 mph with higher gusts. This will be the pattern this afternoon, especially across southern Kansas.

We have a few minimal storm chances to talk about. Due to the abundance of moisture, an isolated cell or two could pop-up during peak heating in the afternoons, but a majority of the forecast remains dry. Those in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska have the best chance for a stray storm later tonight.

A cell or two could become severe, mainly across southwest Nebraska.

This intense heat locks in through most of the week before slight relief follows into the weekend. Generally we can expect a few lower 90 degree readings for Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears