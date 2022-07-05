Another incredibly hot day of weather has been recorded across the Sunflower State. Hill City even hit a real temperature of 108º with numerous 100º+ readings out west.

With the moderate humidity levels in place, we will continue to see those feels like temperatures reach dangerous levels. Those from northwest through central into eastern Kansas area under Heat Advisories that will last in spots through Wednesday evening. Even more extreme, Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for eastern Kansas through Thursday.

Our heat index values could reach 105-110 degrees for those under the Advisory and Warning. Southwest Kansas will still be super hot, just not as humid.

Northwest Kansas will even see a small shot of relief on Wednesday as a weak cold front invades northern Kansas. Unfortunately it will fizzle out before it reaches central into southern Kansas. Expect to bake out ahead of that with 90s and lower 100s again.

This pattern we have locked into will warrant slim storm chances in different parts of the state over the next few days. Any intense heat and humidity at this time of year does not take much to bubble up a few storms. Small cells have already popped up in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska and will continue into the evening.

Those near the Kansas and Nebraska state line have the better chance for any spotty storm activity to become stronger to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted western into north central Kansas for a marginal risk for severe weather both Wednesday and Thursday.

It will not be a widespread event by any means, just watch out for an isolated cell to become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the main concern.

The heat really remains the main weather story this week. We should push 100 degrees (real temp) through Thursday for a majority of the Sunflower State. There are signs of a SLIGHT cool down by the end of the week, but that only comes in the form of a few degrees.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears