Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat pumps in for the weekend

Temperatures are actually pleasant out there this morning with most of us in the 60s and lower 70s. As soon as the sun starts to rise, those numbers will skyrocket. We can generally expect mid to upper 90s across central Kansas today, with some lower triple digits out west.

We have a few daily high temperature records we are chasing out that way in places like Goodland, Colby and McCook, NE. With drier air in place, I definitely think this is possible. It will not be horribly humid across the rest of the state, but some moderate levels can be found in central Kansas. Expect plenty of sunshine and winds out of the south/southwest from 8 to 18 mph.

We look to start the weekend dry and HOT. Most of our temperatures across the state will climb to the upper 90s and lower triple digits again for Saturday. A toasty day if you are heading out to the Kansas State Fair!

Dry air continues out west with moderate humidity levels across central and eastern Kansas again for Saturday afternoon. We will look at some more strong sunshine. Far northwest Kansas has an elevated fire danger today and tomorrow thanks to lower humidity levels and stronger winds.

Saturday night brings a very slim chance for a storm or two across far northwest Kansas. As of now, a marginal risk for severe weather just barely touches the northwest Kansas/Colorado state line.

We will see if that spreads into the state any farther. Best chance comes late Saturday into the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Activity looks isolated.

Most of our weekend storm chances will stay across far northwest Kansas with the rest of the state baking in the heat. Our average daily high right now for Wichita has fallen to 85 degrees, and we will climb high above that value at least through next Monday.

A frontal system is progged to possibly slide through next Tuesday. This could bring more widespread storm chances to the state with cooler air to follow. Storms should clear by Wednesday and signs point to mid 80s back in the forecast, briefly. We will likely bounce to the lower 90s again late next week. Summer is holding on strong.