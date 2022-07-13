Tuesday’s temperatures were much more pleasant, but now we will bake in the heat over the next few days. Get ready for temperatures to climb anywhere between 5 and 15 degrees above average, starting today.

Wednesday’s highs will climb into the lower to upper 90s, especially out west. We have the return of southerly flow which helps bring the warmer air into the region. Expect some gusty conditions also out west.

The sun shines incredibly strong at this time of year, and it will allow us to bake this afternoon. A few clouds are possible from time to time. Those in northwest Kansas have a slim chance for a bubble up storm or two later this evening into the overnight. Most will stay dry.

A random shower or two could survive into the morning hours on Thursday, but there are only slim shower and storm chances in the near future. Your yards will likely continue to crisp up with this excessive heat on the way. A few showers are possible late Thursday into Friday morning across central Kansas, but do not hold your breath.

Our dangerous heat is going to linger for the next week at least. Most of us will climb toward 100 degrees each of the next 7 days, starting Thursday. Plan those outdoor activities either early in the day or late at night.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears