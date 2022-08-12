Dominant high pressure continues to drive our weather across the Sunflower State. This means hot temperatures and no rain chances, mainly through the weekend.

As that area of high pressure drifts in, it will give us abundant sunshine for our Friday. Highs drift up toward that 100 degree mark for all of us. Winds remain light and humidity is rather low.

This pattern lasts through the upcoming weekend, so if you have any outdoor plans I suggest doing them in the morning or late evening. Saturday and Sunday will climb over 100 degrees for most of us. Sun will shine incredibly strong. Make sure you limit you and your pets exposure.

Finally, this pattern begins to break down next week. A potent cold front will do a few different things for us. It will bring some rain chances starting to the north on Monday, and then a dramatic cool down for all of us Tuesday into Wednesday.

The rain chances right now look to be rather spotty as we will be a little low from a moisture standpoint. However, those chances will get to linger in through Tuesday and Wednesday, highlighting different portions of the state at different times. Do not expect a washout, but hopefully a shower or storm can bring a little relief to your area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 104 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears