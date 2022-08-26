Friday will be our hottest day of the near future across the Sunflower State. Those in central Kansas will see the warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be up a bit at times, especially out to the west. Clouds increase a little bit later on in the day.

Our next approaching boundary is on the way. Those in far western Kansas will see chance for a shower or storm later in the evening. Severe weather is not expected and this is not a washout of an event. No need to cancel those outdoor evening plans just keep an eye to the sky.

The chance increases from west to east as we head into the overnight. Eventually by morning those in western and central Kansas will have some spotty activity in the area.

Midday rain chances are a bit better in central into eastern Kansas. Coverage again is spotty, not a washout of an event. Some may benefit from a brief downpour or two. This is a feast or famine type of event.

Slim chances will carry us into Sunday and Monday as well. A cold front begins to slide through later in the day on Monday, potentially sparking up a few stronger storms. This system begins to clear the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures reset a bit closer to average for this time of year late weekend into early next week. We will even see a few days in the upper 80s. No major signs of any heat waves on the way.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-1

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears