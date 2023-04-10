A boundary has stalled across the Sunflower State, causing showers and thunderstorms to flare up in eastern Kansas. Storms will build back into southcentral Kansas this evening.

A few of these storms could become severe as they tap into the warm, moist air across southeast Kansas. A portion of Kansas has been circled where the greatest concentration of severe weather is possible. Large hail will be the primary concern for any storms that reach severe thresholds. We will also monitor for strong winds and cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado East of the Turnpike.

Storms will build along the passing boundary and extend back along the Turnpike. Pockets of heavy rain will bring a nice shot of moisture to those in this part of our viewing area this evening.

Showers will continue to track to the southeast early tonight. Moisture will exit the region before midnight leaving clear and starry skies behind.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows falling into the 40s by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will return to be out of the south which will help launch our warming trend for the rest of the week.

Highs Tuesday jump through the 70s into the 80s, well above average for this time of year. Strong winds out of the south will be breezy at times, gusting from 30-45 MPH. Skies will stay sunny and clear with a few passing clouds.

Warm, breezy, and dry conditions combine to give us the prefect setup for high fire danger on Tuesday. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for much of western Kansas from 11 AM through 9 PM Tuesday. Any spark that starts could easily spread out of control. Please, no burning for the next few days. Fire weather will remain a concern through the middle of the week.

Temperatures continue to climb over the next few days as we stay in the 80s through the end of the week. However, the summer-like feeling does not follow us into the weekend. Temperatures take a hit by Saturday as a passing cold front pushes highs back to our seasonal average.

A few showers and storms will be possible in western Kansas Thursday evening. Showers will be scattered with a few rumbles of thunder to the east Friday. Rainfall totals will be on the light side, but we need every drop of moisture we can get.

This front will also bring showers and rainy rumbles to the region Friday evening. As the boundary tracks into western Kansas, scattered showers will begin to develop. Rainfall will become more widespread through central Kansas with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Showers will linger into Saturday morning, but drier air will follow the front and bring the return of sunshine to round out the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

– Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman