The triple “H’s” – Hot, hazy and humid are the flavors of the game right now. Temperatures keep hitting above 90° this week for most of the state, heavily influenced by this large area of high pressure aloft to the southeast of our region.

The next cold front is on the approach and will enter northwest Kansas by Tuesday.

Ahead of this boundary, we will see spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening to the west.

A storm or two may try to make a run to hit severe thresholds for gusty winds where a Marginal Risk is placed to the northwest.

Most should be benign and give moisture-starved areas of western Kansas a quick drink of water. Rainfall amounts will be pitiful at best, but we will take anything we can get. Activity that develops Monday evening will greatly fall apart after sundown leading to another muggy night.

That said, as the front comes closer, we may see a second surge of storms between 10 PM and midnight to the northwest. The boundary keeps squeezing closer to us.

This will trigger a new wave of spotty showers and storms Tuesday.

The axis of storms comes close to the Wichita Metro, but may stop short through the early overnight farther north and west as temps remain toasty.

Wednesday, as the front is staying around, may be our best shot during the work week for southcentral and southeast Kansas to pick up a few raindrops.

The boundary will then work back to the north and heat us back up Thursday through Saturday. Some spots north of this front will be milder in the 80s and lower 90s whereas those ahead of it bake at a higher temperature in the middle and upper 90s. A few triple digits are likely.

We are all back stuck in the horrible heat through Saturday before the next cold front enters the picture from the northwest. This will bring a return of unsettled skies Saturday night and knock a few more degrees off our temperatures heading into the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 74 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman