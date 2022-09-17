A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM.

Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Rain sticks around through midnight and then continues to track east. Storms will eventually fizzle out as we head into the overnight, leaving us dry for the rest of the week.

We crank up the heat as we head into Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures will potentially be record-breaking for the next several days. This summer-like trend will follow us through the middle of the workweek, with highs pushing the triple digits.

Relief comes as we head into the first day of fall on Thursday with a cold front driving temperatures back to the mid-80s. That’s still above average for this time of year but much more comfortable than the potentially record-breaking heat we will see at the start of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll