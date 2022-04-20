Next round of storms develops this evening just outside of our viewing area to the southeast. Some could be severe after 7 PM. Winds for us will not be as gusty heading into evening.

Overnight, clouds develop over southern Kansas. We will have an increase in moisture Thursday which may provide us with an early morning shower or brief thunderstorm as a warm front lifts to the north. If a storm can take root, small hail is a possibility in the morning.

A good chunk of the area has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Later in the day, an isolated severe storm is possible around the Wichita Metro up to Salina. All forms of severe weather are possible, including isolated tornadoes, if storms can develop.

Winds increase Thursday night into Friday. They will be sustained from 20 to 40 MPH. Gusts will be 40-50 MPH with locally higher gusts.

High Wind Watches have been issued for parts of the region Friday afternoon. Moisture will also increase with dew points in the 60s spreading across much of the state, enabling a warm and humid feeling as temps warm to the 80s with some 90s farther west.

Due to ongoing drought conditions and winds gusting from 40-50 MPH+, Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Friday afternoon and evening.

The next chance for strong to severe storms will be Friday evening. A Slight Risk has been highlighted for areas west of I-135.

Model trends have been inching this farther and farther west. We have more of a cap, or lid, to contend with on the atmosphere that will need to be overcome once it cools in the evening and through the overnight.

This system slowly tracks east producing more storms Saturday from central into eastern communities. This should be done by Sunday with cooler temperature prevailing into early next week. Our weather pattern will finally take a breather at that time before turning active again next Wednesday through Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79. Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman