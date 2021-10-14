Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated showers Thursday before abundant sunshine takes over by the weekend

The storm system that brought the severe weather Tuesday night to parts of Kansas continues to linger just to our southeast providing a track for one last shot at rain to enter into southeastern Kansas later on tonight.

Most of the afternoon will remain dry aside from a stray sprinkle out to the west.

Temperatures will remain cooler where the clouds have been thicker today. Expect daytime highs to range between the 50s and 70s this afternoon.

Any storms that develop tonight will mainly stay east of the Turnpike, with the greater concentration of activity across southeastern Kansas.

A few light showers will linger across western Kansas through early Friday morning before the clouds clear out and sunshine takes over.

Expect overnight lows to return to the 30s and 40s.

Folks across northwest Kansas will also need to monitor for areas of patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in place through 10 AM Friday for portions of northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

Temperatures are heating up as sunshine takes over through the weekend. By early next week, daytime highs will sit back into the mid and upper 70s with cool, fall-like overnight temperatures settling in across the region. Our next chance at a cool down looks possible by the middle of next week as a cold front works through the state.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige