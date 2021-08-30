Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storm chance Monday, temperatures on the rise

Most of our skies to start the day will be dry but a front to our north will keep conditions unsettled by keeping an isolated storm chance in play, especially once we get into the afternoon and evening.

Chances will be to the north and east. Northern Kansas will need to be monitored closely where a strong to severe storm is possible. Damaging gusts and large hail are the main threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but cannot be ruled out farther north around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

Once we get into the overnight a chance of a few storms will linger in Northern and Northeast Kansas into early Tuesday. Lows will be in the 60s to low 70s.

We will need to watch for an early storm that could skim some of our easternmost counties Tuesday. There will be another late day isolated storm chance that may start to the west first before drifting into portions of Central Kansas.

Another storm complex may develop late Tuesday night in Eastern Nebraska and then track to the southeast through Wednesday that could impact a few of our counties to the east.

Any rain we get will not help cool us off much. We will start the work week in the low 90s. It will be a toastier transition from August to September with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Another front is expected to move in Labor Day Weekend which could spark a storm or two at times. So far, chances look to be confined to Northern and Western Kansas. A busy travel and outdoor weekend ahead will require frequent checks of the forecast, especially with a chance for storms.

Tropical Storm Ida continues to track inland with heavy rain and a tornado threat in the Deep South. The storm has already prompted Flash Flood Watches in the Northeastern U.S. This is where Ida will eventually track as we go through this week so impacts to our area are not expected.