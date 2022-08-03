A boundary is sitting across the state and is the focus for scattered showers for much of Wednesday. We will see an uptick in showers and storms by evening primarily south of I-70 and areas near and east of I-135.

This is in response to a not as hot front working southward. A storm or two may reach severe thresholds East where there is a Marginal Risk this evening and into the overnight as storms continue to blossom.

Brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning will also be possible. We will watch as rain and storms track to the southeast through south central and southeastern Kansas tonight.

Temperatures cool by a few degrees behind the front Thursday.

There is an isolated chance for a storm to the southwest Thursday evening. That persistent ridge of high pressure builds back Friday into Saturday before the next front walks this way.

Saturday evening, I see a shot for showers and thunderstorms near the Kansas/Nebraska state line arcing back to the Kansas/Colorado state line. Model guidance this morning is more aggressive with bringing this frontal feature south through the rest of the region allowing for a better rain chance throughout much of the state Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure does not look as offensive into next week keeping high temperatures closer to average as opposed to the horrendous heat of 100-degrees consistently.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/SE 10

20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 99 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman