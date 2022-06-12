A Heat Advisory is in effect through early Sunday evening as heat indices approach 110. With high temps and humidity, please use extra caution while doing any work outside. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water while keeping cool. My suspicion is that this will be extended into Monday as similar heat and humidity line up over our region.

Attention on the next batch of strong to severe storms will take place to the west later this evening. The greater concentration for severe storms will be to the northwest. We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for a handful of our counties.

While large hail and damaging winds are of most concern, an isolated tornado over the high plains cannot be ruled out. Storm initiation is underway in Colorado.

This tracks East into Kansas early this evening and continues through midnight farther north. A few showers will develop to the south, but northern Kansas stands the better chance for any rain with this round.

We will bake this week as highs hover in the 90s and triple digits. Humidity values will also be higher farther east creating uncomfortable to dangerous heat index values.

Winds will be strong Monday through Wednesday. Gusts will generally be from 35 to 45 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning, widespread gusts from 50-60 MPH are likely.

Monday evening there is a chance for an isolated storm out west. Anything that tries to develop will disappear by or shortly after sunset.

A front enters northwest Kansas Tuesday and hovers around the state. Those behind it will be milder but those ahead of it will bake through Wednesday. Storm probabilities increase Tuesday evening near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

Storm chances look better by Wednesday evening farther south ahead of this feature. Some will be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is not off the table, but chances are low. Storm chances will stick around Thursday and into Friday morning before a drop through most of the following weekend. Summertime heat remains parked in place with little change as this boundary washes out later in the forecast period.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman