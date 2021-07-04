Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storm chances for parts of the state

A few cells have bubbled up across Western Kansas. These storms are not severe but could still produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. General movement is southeast but they will continue to die off over the morning.

The rest of the state is starting out the holiday quiet and dry. Most of us will see similar temperatures on Sunday hanging out near the upper 80s to low 90s.

Higher humidity levels will be scattered through the state today, but all in all it will not be too bad. Expect dew points in the 60s.

Partly cloudy skies stick around for our Sunday, and most will stay dry during the day.

We turn our attention to Sunday evening where some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Right now the best chance for a strong storm is painted across far Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle again. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has located a “Slight risk” for severe weather.

The rest of Western Kansas could still see a strong storm or two through the evening.

The immediate Wichita area should skate by without seeing much. It is important to note that this activity looks rather isolated and not everyone will see it out west. If you have outdoor fireworks plans, just keep an eye on that radar.

The upcoming week has a few more thunderstorm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday along an advancing cold front. It is too early to tell exact timing and if the storms will become severe. Most of our week is spent in the upper 80s, but Friday looks to be rather warm in the lower to mid 90s. Another front could help cool us down into next weekend.