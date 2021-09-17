Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storm chances give way to warm and dry weekend

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across northcentral Kansas this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold frontal boundary.

The strongest storms have been capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. These cells should move east and diminish as the evening progresses. Lightning will be our primary concern with storms that develop along the boundary through the afternoon and evening as Friday night football plans and other outdoor weekend activities are underway.

An isolated storm could become strong to severe for damaging winds across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle which is why a Marginal Risk has been added for this region.

Temperatures overnight dip into the 50s and 60s with the cooler air bottled up across western Kansas.

This boundary will not provide much relief in the temperature department this weekend. Clouds break away to more sunshine as daytime highs rebound into the 90s.

A lingering weak boundary may spark a stray shower or sprinkle across central Kansas Saturday morning but most will stay dry as we head into the weekend.

We will start to see the summertime heat transition to fall-like temperatures just in time to wrap up the end of the summer season. The timing of the front looks to be during the day on Monday.

While an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out with this next front, many across western Kansas look to stay dry, with a better opportunity for rain the farther north and east you live. Winds will kick up out of the north to usher in the cooler air which looks to stick around through the middle of next week. Overnights will be back into the 40s and 50s with daytime highs into the 70s and 80s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige