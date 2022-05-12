Strong to severe showers and storms blossomed through the afternoon producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. As a cold front closes in on the region, we will need to keep an eye on the severe threat into this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a few of our counties until 9PM.

An Enhanced Risk clips portions of north-central and northwestern Kansas. Damaging wind gusts up to 75 MPH and 2″ diameter or greater hail will be our primary concerns.

Activity will begin to fall apart as we approach midnight but a few showers and storms remain possible across central into eastern Kansas through Friday morning.

Another round of strong to severe storms remains possible again on Friday.

Most of this activity looks to be situated to the southeast of the Turnpike where a Slight Risk has been highlighted.

As we approach the weekend, another chance for storms returns Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning.

A Slight Risk has been added Saturday to account for a strong to severe storm that may pop up late in the day through the evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be our primary concern if storms are able to develop.

Northwest flow will take residency for the beginning of next week. This will direct several impulses of energy our direction which will help to spark showers and thunderstorms across parts of the state.

Temperatures will deviate from the 90s on Friday, but daytime highs will still remain well above average for this time of year into the middle and upper 80s. Temperatures look to climb into the 90s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S/NE 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige