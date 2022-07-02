Some of us started the day with rain, and a few of us will end our day with rain. As we entered peak heating hours, isolated showers began to fire up this evening. A few of these storms could become strong to severe at times.

Rain chances will stay in the southern portion of the region tonight, but we are not looking at a washout as coverage will be limited. These will be our typical summertime storms that feed off of the warm temperatures and moist air. Once the sun sets, we will likely see storm activity die down.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for the southeastern portion of the state. Strong winds and hail will be the main concerns with any storms that manage to form.

We dry out for the start of our Sunday with temperatures ranging from the low to upper 90s, with Southwest Kansas as our hot spot.

Showers fire up once again as we head into the latter half of Sunday. This time we are looking at a system moving into northwestern Kansas that then dances along the Nebraska/Kansas state line during the afternoon and evening hours.

These storms could produce strong winds and hail. Red Willow and Furnas counties in Nebraska are included in the Slight Risk as they have a high chance of seeing severe weather.

Rain clears as we start the work week, and temperatures ramp up for Independence Day. Overall the 4th of July looks warm and dry. Breezy conditions might cause issues to those lighting off fireworks, so take proper precautions with your holiday pyrotechnics.

We continue to bake over the next several days, with some even hitting the triple digits. Spotty rain chances return for the middle of the week but will not affect our toasty temperatures much.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll