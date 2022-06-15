The cold front is floating around the region. It will bring storms into focus ahead of it this evening, pinpointed primarily over southcentral into eastern Kansas. This includes the Wichita area. Storms are developing near the Kansas City Metro and building back to the southwest along the frontal boundary.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible. The tornado threat is low, but a landspout cannot be ruled out. A Marginal Risk circles a good portion of the state for storms on the verge of being severe.

Overnight, the front will lift to the north and create another wave of strong to severe storms that will track closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. The path these isolated storms will take is to the northeast. Not everybody will see this activity. But those that do, need to be weather aware.

The front keeps trucking to the north allowing a jump in temps to the 90s and triple digits Thursday afternoon.

That front sparks the next chance for severe storms and again the intention will be for areas along the Kansas/Nebraska state line to see the best shot Thursday evening. All forms of severe weather are on the table.

Finally by Friday, the front will be well enough to the north of our region. Those who briefly cooled into the 80s this week, count yourselves lucky because we will not see temps like that return for a while. As a large high pressure system builds back into the region, constant day in and day out highs in the 90s will be common over the weekend and into next week.

Summer is alive and well across the Plains and shows no signs of taking a break with continued dry conditions. A front flirts with our region next Monday to the northwest that opens the door for another unsettled stretch where storms favor the evenings and especially the overnights next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman