Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storms, heat wave continues

The main story for Sunday continues to be the intense heat and humidity, as well as some storm chances across the state. Our south central and southeastern Kansas counties are under a Heat Advisory until 7 PM on Sunday. This is for the threat of heat indices reaching the triple digits, even as high as 105 in spots.

A result of hot temperatures in the mid 90s with very humid conditions.

Our dew points should stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Those out west will experience slightly drier air.

We should see plenty of sunshine eventually turn partly cloudy today. This as thunderstorms start to bubble up around the state, mainly late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. The SPC has upgraded parts of central Kansas to a marginal risk of severe weather, meaning a cell or two could have strong winds and hail.

This activity looks to be fairly isolated, meaning more miss than hit. We will still keep storm chances for all of our Kansas regions this afternoon and evening. I still think you can have outdoor plans, just stay weather aware.

A slim chance hangs out on Monday for a few thunderstorms, otherwise this is a HOT forecast.

Our heat dome builds, and precipitation chances virtually go out the window. Most of the upcoming week will be in the upper 90s, with many of those out west likely reaching 100 degrees + numerous times. We should see the sun shining strong as well. You will want to definitely limit those outdoor plans this week.

Early morning and late evening are the safest times to be outdoors. Our extended temperature outlook is favoring this heat to stick around into next week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears