A complex of showers and thunderstorms is found across north central Kansas this morning. Storms are not severe but gusty winds and small hail are possible. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also on the table. This complex continues to drift to the northeast out of our KSN viewing area. By mid-morning, most of us are dry and free of clouds.

Later on this afternoon, ample heat and humidity will be in place. We stay mainly dry, but need to watch out for a few more bubble up showers and storms late afternoon and early evening across central Kansas.

A few of those storms could be stronger to severe. The coverage will be super spotty, but if you have a storm in your area, it could pack a punch. Hail and damaging winds will be the main concern. The severe window closes as the sun sets.

Temperatures make a run at the 90s for most on Saturday. Those to the northwest will be a touch cooler in the upper 80s. Expect temperatures to surge into the mid 90s in Wichita. Humidity levels will be a bit higher today.

Mid 90s quickly turn to upper 90s on Sunday. Get ready to absolutely bake in the heat. We stay close to the triple digit mark through Wednesday. Our next cold front comes through Wednesday however, and it packs a punch! Expect some big changes late week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears